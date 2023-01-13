Where to use the West Zarqa Safe House Key in DMZ

Warzone 2 brought players of Activision’s battle royale to an entirely new arena, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. The new map is filled with important locations where players can find all-important loot or look to engage enemy players or AI opponents.

While players can traverse much of the map, there are some points that are not accessible at the start of any given lobby. As players move around the map, they may notice specific buildings are locked. Do not fear, as these locations are accessible. However, they all do require players to find a key in order to enter. This is the case of the West Zarqa Safe House.

Entering into the West Zarqua Safe House may require some extra effort to enter, though when you do it likely yields decent loot for players. This is everything you need to know to get into the West Zarqa Safe House in Warzone 2.

Where to find West Zarqa Safe House in Warzone 2

In Warzone 2, the West Zarqa Safe House can be found to the west of the Zarqwa Hydroelectric point of interest. The key for the loot location, like all keys, will provide specific coordinates for the spot. If you are having difficulty finding it, refer to the map below.

Screngrab via Dot Esports

Instead of a massive compound or stronghold like the Al Said Shopping Center, the West Zarqa Safe House is a rather small hideout hidden within an isolated building. The building can be found just east of the southwest Zarqwa bridge and north of a canal. The house is a modest two-story white brick building.

Once you spot the house, run up to the second floor and you will find the Safe House door as it is marked by Arabic writing, unlike the door beside it.

From here, hold the corresponding button to open the door and enjoy your loot. Thankfully, there are no enemies guarding this location, so you will only have to look out for fellow players.