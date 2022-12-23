Where to use the Special Ops Relay Station key in DMZ

Call of Duty Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is more than just recklessly diving into Al Mazrah and grabbing whatever loot you can. Approaching the Tarkov-inspired game with a loadout you’ll lose if you die is its own game, made even more challenging thanks to the ability to loot and use keys.

In the DMZ mode, players can loot keys that are dropped by enemies or found in loot containers. The tougher the enemy or the more valuable the container, the more likely there’s a key inside. Once you have a key, you have one of two options: go straight to the key’s location or take it to an exfil marker and leave with it. If you exfil with it, you can add it to your loadout in a future run, but if you die with it in your possession, it’s gone for good.

Screengrab via Activision

So you’ve found a key for the Special Ops Relay Station? Here’s where you can find it.

Where is the Special Ops Relay Station in DMZ?

Screengrab via Activision

The Special Ops Relay Station is located on the southwest corner of the Hafid Port, on the shore of the far west side of the map. Located in map sector B6, it is right next to the long dock extension that leads to a gas station, and sometimes a SAM site will deploy next to those gas stations.

Screengrab via Activision

The Special Ops Relay Station itself is a small building with Xs on the door, which indicate that it requires a key to get in. There is a couple of different doors to choose from when it comes to entering, but there can be tough enemy AI combatants inside.

There are a handful of possible loot rewards inside, such as sellable valuables, a large backpack upgrade, three-plate armor, cash, and/or a supply box. Each key has a number of uses, so make sure to go out the door you came in from as to not needlessly take away one of the key’s uses.