Where to use the Special Forces Dead Drop key in DMZ

Sometimes the best loot can be found in the smallest or unlikeliest of places, and that can certainly be the case time and time again in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode.

In DMZ, players can find really basic loot in virtually any structure but will need to brave structures and buildings occupied by enemy AI combatants if they want the good stuff. And if players want the highest value loot, they’ll need to get their hands on keys picked up around the map from strong enemies or loot containers.

Screengrab via Activision

If you’ve got a key in your possession, you can either go straight to the key’s location or take it to an exfil marker and leave with it, and opt to place it in your loadout for a future run. If you’ve found the Special Forces Dead Drop key while playing DMZ, then here’s where you should look.

Where is the Special Forces Dead Drop?

Screengrab via Activision

Unlike some other dead drops, this one isn’t in a dumpster. It’s a small toolbox located under a tall relay tower that is just northeast of Al Mazrah City, located in the G2 coordinate. The tower is elevated on a rock formation in the middle of a roundabout, but you can climb up the rock rather easily. The bottom of the tower is pretty exposed, however, so watch out.

Inside the Special Forces Dead Drop, you will find some valuable classified documents, a picture of a man, a printed document, and, most importantly, a key to the Mountaintop Spotter Shack located in the G5 coordinate.