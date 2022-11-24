Where to use the Police Academy key in DMZ | Police Academy loot location

In DMZ, players can complete missions from various factions. Some of these missions require players to collect different items found all around the map in Al Mazrah. You will come across various keys that can be used to unlock different buildings at different POIs. One of the keys you will find is for the Police Academy, which is located on the eastern part of the map.

Keys in DMZ usually have three uses, which means you can open three locks before they disappear. The Police Academy has a ton of high-tier loot that players can grab after taking down the AI combatants. These AI enemies are more powerful than usual and have armor-plated vests. Coordinate with your teammates before infiltrating similar buildings as you can easily get knocked by the AI. There are a few methods you can follow to get all the loot from the police academy.

Here’s where you must use the Police Academy Key in DMZ.

How to get inside the Police Academy in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Screengrab via Activision | Remix via Dipanjan

The Police Academy is located on the eastern side of Al Mazrah, close to the Al Mazrah City POI. This building is locked, which means you must have a key for the police academy to enter it. If your team spawns far from this spot, we recommend getting on a vehicle and traveling to this location.

While entering the Police Academy, you’ll find several gates that can be unlocked. Remember, the Police Academy Key only allows up to three unlocks, meaning you need to be strategic about how to infiltrate this building. The best option is to climb up the ladder and open the second floor first with the Police Academy Key. This way, you can unlock the doors on the ground floor later. Clear out the top floors first, and make your way down eventually. There is a chance of finding other keys to different buildings at the Police Academy, and it’s ideal to pick them up before extracting.

Once inside, you will find scores of AI combatants, and they are heavily armed and armored. If you have drill charges, use them before opening the gate. This way you can take down a few opponents without even having to fire a bullet. Once inside, start looting everything you see at the Police Academy. You’ll find several weapon caches and duffel bags with good loot in this building, and it’s best to collect as much as you can.