Where to use the Omar’s Auto Repair key in DMZ

Get in the zone and bring your waterproof boots for this one.

The theme of Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is that if you want the good loot, you’re going to have to risk it. Of course, you could just scavenge the areas outside of hotspots, find some basic loot and weapons, and quickly make your way to an exfil zone, but there’s no fun in that, nor is there the opportunity for good rewards.

Aside from contracts and strongholds, keys found in DMZ are your key to unlocking areas with sweet, high-value loot in them. This could mean kitted-out weapons, armor vests, bigger backpacks, gas masks, high-value collectibles, and more. If you find a key, you can either head straight for the door or case it opens or save it and exfil out with it to use it next time.

Screengrab via Activision

If you’ve found yourself the Omar’s Auto Repair key while playing DMZ, then here’s where you should head.

Where is the Omar’s Auto Repair in DMZ?

Screengrab via Activision

This key opens the inner area of Omar’s Auto Repair, which is located in the northwest section of Sawah Village. The village itself is located in the southwest corner of the Al Mazrah map, in the D7 section of the grid.

You can enter Omar’s Auto Repair without a key and loot the basic containers in there, but the really good stuff is behind the locked door. It will be a trial to reach it, though. Sawah Village is typically overrun with enemy AI combatants and the standing water makes you slower. Additionally, a stronghold can appear nearby as well.

Players are advised to clear out the surrounding area around Omar’s Auto Repair before entering and going for the loot. Don’t be stingy with ammo either while you’re here; there’s an ammo refill station in a building next to Omar’s Auto Repair.