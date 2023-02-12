While you can get by with suboptimal loot in a regular Warzone match, doing so will be significantly harder in DMZ. The high-stakes nature of the game mode raises the importance of acquiring quality loot, and there are more than a few ways to get your hands on some valuable equipment.

In addition to looting some of the highly contested areas on the map, players can also stumble upon valuable loot inside locked rooms that can only be opened with keys. While some of these keys have specific grid spawns, you’ll need to trust your luck to actually find them on the field.

How to get the Mawizeh Power Control Substation key in DMZ

Players can get the Mawizeh Power Control Substation key in DMZ by searching loot containers, completing HVT contracts, and killing enemies who may have the key.

Where to use the Mawizeh Power Control Substation key in DMZ

The Mawizeh Power Control Substation is a small building located north of the Mawizeh Marshlands and is easily visible from a distance due to its proximity to a water tower.

Screengrab via Activision

Once you have the key for the Mawizeh Power Control Substation key in DMZ, you’ll need to visit the location above to cash in on its loot. You will have to clear the perimeter first, as there will be AI enemies alongside potential rivals.

Inside the Mawizeh Power Control Substation, players can find various types of loot, including keys, and fully equipped weapons that can enhance their loadout.