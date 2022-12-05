Where to use the Mawizeh Cell Shop key in DMZ | Mawizeh Cell Shop loot location

Keys are one of the most common, yet also rarest items in all of DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. They’re common in the way of you might be able to loot one in most games you play, but they’re rare if you’re looking for a specific one. As RNG goes, it usually takes a while for players to loot the exact key they’re searching for.

However, if you have an excess of keys or you found one that you’re not sure what to do with, then we’re here to help you out.

The key we’ll be focusing on today is the Mawizeh Cell Shop, which is one of the harder locations to find on the DMZ map. Luckily, we know exactly where it is, so players bring their keys and get in and out in a jiffy.

Mawizeh Cell Shop Key location in DMZ

Before you head into a match, remember to take the Mawizeh Cell Shop Key and put it into your backpack. This is done on the Loadout screen within DMZ. If you’ve never done anything with the key, then it’s likely in your pack already. Although, if you moved it to your key stash, then you need to physically move it from the stash to your backpack.

Once you’re in-game, ensure you can see the key in your pack. If you do, then you’re good to go and can begin looking for the Mawizeh Cell Shop.

As the name of the shop would suggest, you’re going to need to go to the Mawizeh Marshlands, which are located on the eastern side of the map, south of Al Mazrah City and east of Zarqwa Hydroelectric.

After you’re close to the marshlands, pull out your map and identify the bridge located on the western side of the location. Just west of this bridge is a small building, which we’ve marked in the screenshot below. This building is the Mawizeh Cell Shop.

The location of the Mawizeh Cell Shop. | Provided by Activision

Use your key to unlock the front door of the shop and you’ll be able to get inside and take all of the loot unless a player has already beaten you to it.

Also, you need to exit from the same door you entered, so don’t try and go out any other door if you happen to be under siege (not all that rare in DMZ these days).