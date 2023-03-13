Where to use the Kushaak Construction Warehouse key in DMZ

Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is filled with players and AI waiting to take your loot and life. You’ll dive head-first into a deathtrap that requires the sneakiest tactics, the best aim, and the quickest thinking to keep you alive.

There are a ton of different challenges for players that’ll give them loot. This loot can be a game-changer and will make your DMZ life a lot easier. Al Mazrah is packed with loot, and all you need to do is find it.

There’ll be keys scattered everywhere, and some of them grant you access to all the loot you could ever need. You just have to find the right key, to the right door. Once you find the key you’re looking for, you’ll be set for your DMZ life.

Image via Activsion

Where do I use the Kushaak Construction Warehouse key in DMZ?

The Kushaak Construction Warehouse key is found in the very middle of Al-Safwa Quarry. Head to B4 on your map, which is located in the northwest corner of Al Mazrah.

You’ll see an icon displaying the quarry’s location, and the south side of that building will be where you’ll find the key. As all three areas of the building are connected, head to the lowest part of the building, as shown below, to find the key.

Screengrab via Activision

There will AI guards waiting for you to arrive, so prepare for a fight. Check the perimeter of the south building and you’ll find the door waiting to be unlocked.

It’s as simple as that—now you’ll have opened the door. Hopefully, you’ve survived the guards as you’ve tried to escape.