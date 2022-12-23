Where to use the key to the Under Freeway East Warehouse in DMZ

The key to maximizing your Call of Duty DMZ runs is finding and using the various keys that drop around Al Mazrah. Most places that require a key to get into have the best loot, making your mission of getting in and out with as much as you can even more exciting.

In DMZ, players can acquire keys that are dropped by enemies or found in loot containers. Strong enemies and more valuable containers will increase the chances of getting a key. Once you have a key, you can either go straight to the key’s location or take it to an exfil marker and leave with it. If you exfil with it, you can add it to your loadout in a future run. But if you die with it in your possession, it’s gone.

Screengrab via Activision

With the random spawn locations, sometimes you get unlucky when it comes to spawning near the location you have a key for, or when it comes to picking up a key. If you’ve found a key for the Under Freeway East Warehouse, here’s where to go.

Where is the Under Freeway East Warehouse in DMZ?

Screengrab via Activision

As the name suggests, this key opens a small warehouse that’s located under the freeway on the eastern side of the map. The warehouse is located in G4 on the grid, directly east of the Mawizeh Marshlands, northeast of Al Sharim Pass, and south of Al Mazrah City.

Screengrab via Activision

There are a handful of possible loot rewards inside, such as high-value valuables, a large backpack upgrade, three-plate armor, cash, and/or a supply box.