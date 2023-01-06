Where to use the Hydro Island Computer key in DMZ

One of the many side quests that you can go on in Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is hunting down and using keys at specific locations. The keys themselves are found through various methods across DMZ, including looting A.I., chests, and specific containers. But the locations to use those keys are usually shrouded in mystery. Players sometimes receive a hint as to where to go on the map, but that’s it.

If you’re looking to use the Hydro Island Computer Key in DMZ, then you’ve come to the right place. This specific key has been giving players fits ever since it was discovered in DMZ. For those who have had this key in their stash for weeks, it’s time to get it out and unlock the mystery behind the Hydro Island Computer.

Hydro Island Computer Key location in DMZ

Unlike other keys in DMZ, you can actually access the building this key is used for without needing the key at all. The Hydro Island Computer key is only needed to unlock a computer within a specific building.

That building is located in, as you might have guessed, Zarqwa Hydroelectric. The exact building you’re looking for is the Zarqwa Hydroelectric Plant Power House. This is the central building in the area.

The building you’re looking for has the marker on it, where the number two arrow is facing. | Screengrab via Activision

Once you’re inside the power house building, the computer can be located on the ground floor. It’s found inside a small room that has a window and a bunch of servers. The computer is on the back wall, and when you’re near it, you’ll be prompted to use your key to access its data.