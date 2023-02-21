Where to use the Hotel Employee Fridge key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season two introduced DMZ players to new map Ashika. Compared to Al Mazrah, Ashika is a much smaller map packed with points of interest. From Dead Drop to key locations, there are plenty of areas players can scavenge for loot or engage in clashes with either fellow players or hostile NPCs.

As you run around Shika, players may notice that they have picked up keys from fallen enemies or normal looting locations. While much of Ashika is open to players from the start of the lobby, there are several loot boxes and rooms that are locked. By going to the key’s corresponding location, players can access exclusive loot.

The Hotel Employee Fridge key is one such key in DMZ on Ashika. If you find yourself with this key but have no idea where to go, here’s what you should do.

Where to use the Hotel Employee Fridge key in Warzone 2 DMZ

The hotel employee fridge is located to the southwest of Ashika, just south of the Town Center. The exact marker is posted below.

Players will see that the marked area is a multi-story hotel with various entrances. The employee fridge is located on the first floor, by the entryway underneath an awning.

Image via Blizzard Activision

The hotel employee fridge will be found only a few feet away from the entrance, directly forward. From here, simply press to open the fridge and receive your loot. Players should be on guard, since Ashika is a much smaller map, there is a higher likelihood you will encounter fellow players or squads scouring through the hotel.

As loot locations are randomized at the start of every DMZ lobby, the loot from the hotel employee fridge will vary from currency to rifles. There will always be a handwritten note from Itsu inside the fridge, providing some insight into the story behind Ashika Island.