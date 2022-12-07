Where to use the Enfer Back Room Key in DMZ | Enfer Back Room loot location

Aside from completing faction missions, gathering loot, and killing enemies, one of the main goals of the DMZ game mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is to acquire keys. These keys are primarily used to open locked areas of the map. The locked areas usually have a solid amount of loot in them for players to collect while others are required for players to open if they want to complete certain missions.

If you’ve stumbled across a random key or you have a bunch of them in your key stash, you likely want to find out what each one opens.

Today, we’re honing in on the Enfer Back Room Key, which has been of the most difficult keys for players to find the lock to in DMZ. Using the guide below, though, CoD players will have no sweat using it.

Enfer Back Room Key location in DMZ

To start, you want to ensure you have removed the Enfer Back Room Key from your key stash and placed it into your backpack. It should be visible when you enter a DMZ match.

Next, you’re going to want to make your way to Sa’id City, which is located in the southwestern corner of the map. There, you need to find the giant shopping center within the city. This is clearly marked on the map, so there’s no chance you can miss it.

To get into the shopping center, you either need a separate key or you need to break in. You can break in by using broken areas of the roof or by scaling the garage on the eastern side of the shopping center. Once inside, head to the second floor and go near the middle of the mall, just to the right of the dome.

Here, you will find a shop that has a gold nameplate above it. We’ve outlined its rough location in the DMZ gameplay screenshot below.

The green “1” is where you need to go to find the right shop. | Provided by Activision

Head inside the shop and go all the way to the back. There, you will see a locked door, which is the Enfer Back Room.

Use your DMZ key, open the door, and collect the loot that’s waiting inside.