Where to use the Deckhands Toolbox key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ map, Al Mazrah, is filled with points of interest that players can reach to either scour for loot or seek out opposing players. Though the large-scale battle royale map hosts various important sites, not all buildings and loot containers are accessible to players immediately.

Keys to locked locations can be found around DMZ, either in typical loot locations or found on slain enemies. Players can then take these keys to their corresponding location to unlock exclusive, all-important loot. The Deckhand’s Toolbox is one such locked loot container that can be found in Al Mazrah.

Though the Deckhand’s Toolbox is not guarded by any AI enemies, it is still one of the most difficult locked locations to travel to and obtain. If you are unsure of where to use your Deckhands Toolbox key, look no further.

Where to find the Deckhands Toolbox

To access the Deckhand’s Toolbox, players will need to swim off the southern coast of Al Mazrah to a small shipwreck noted on the map. This is the southernmost part of the entire DMZ map and can be identified by a crashed boat partially submerged in the water.

Screengrab via Raven Software

Once you have reached the isolated shipwreck, players will need to reach an open window near the rear of the boat. Players will then have to dive into the water, take an immediate left, and then swim straight forward. Players will only have just enough breath to make the trip, quickly loot the small container, and retrace their steps back to the surface.

For the contents of the Deckhand’s Lootbox, the reward inside will vary as it may contain any number of possible items. Though the location is one of the more obscure and small locked areas, only truly accessible to those spawned in around the approximate area, it is relatively free of danger if you do not encounter other opposing players. While strongholds such as Al Said Shopping Center are dangerously guarded, the Deckhand’s Lootbox is all yours for the taking.