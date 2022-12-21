In Warzone DMZ, players can explore various POIs and areas on the Al Mazrah map to complete different quests and faction missions. There are numerous areas, buildings, and toolboxes in DMZ that are locked at the start of a match. These areas and buildings can be unlocked with respective keys, and players must find these keys first.

The Clock Repair Tools is one of the locked toolboxes in DMZ, and players can unlock this with the corresponding key.

Keys are easy to come by, and players can store them in the key inventory by extracting from the map with these items in their backpacks. To equip a key, simply navigate to the inventory and add it to the backpack before matchmaking for a game. To unlock the Clock Repair Tools loot box, players need to equip the key first, and then get into a lobby.

Here’s where to use the Clock Repair Tools key in DMZ.

Where is the Clock Repair Tools box in DMZ?

Screengrab via Activision

The Clock Repair Tools loot box is located on top of a building at the Sarrif Bay POI. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of this building. Players need to use the ladder and climb up the tower to reach the Clock Repair Tool loot box in DMZ. Players can enter this building from the western side to find the ladder quickly.

After getting on top of the tower, players will find the green colored Clock Repair Tools loot box. Use the corresponding key to unlock it. Players will find some cash inside the box, along with other loot. Use the money to buy different items from the shop including various killstreaks, armor plates, and contraband weapons.

The easiest way to get a Clock Repair Tools key is by completing the Custom Hardware faction mission for Black Mous. This requires players to find a GPU, four game consoles, and 20 hard drives. After completing the mission, the Clock Repair Tools key is rewarded to players and stored in the key inventory.

The Sarrif Bay POI is swarming with AI combatants, and players need to eliminate them before heading for the Clock Repair Tools loot box. It’s best to purchase a UAV from the shop nearby to locate all the enemies in this area. Similarly, there is a chance of a stronghold spawning at this POI. Players can capture the stronghold quickly, and acquire their loadouts early on. After unlocking the Clock Repair Tools loot box, players can find different contracts to complete and later exfil from the map by finding an extraction point.