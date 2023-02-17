Where to use the City Hall Hideout key in DMZ

On Call of Duty’s new battleground of Ashika Island, there are a ton of new locations that you can explore while trying to successfully extract with your hard-fought loot. Enemies of all kinds will try to impede your path, from strong AI combatants to players who are just as hungry to escape.

There is, however, one piece of loot that players have found among high-value targets that has confused a few people as they traverse the unique points of interest: the City Hall Hideout key. This key is a random drop, which means that any player can find it while taking down multiple high-value targets.

The Ashika Island Town Hall

Image via Activision

If you’re looking to use this key, there’s actually only one location that requires it, and it’s also an essential piece for a new contract provided by a faction called Crown.

This contract is titled Whistleblower and will feature three missions that you’ll have to complete in order. The first will be to acquire the Governor’s Laptop from the Ashika Island Town Hall.

The Ashika Island Town Hall can be found in the Town Center portion of the map, which is located on the western coast and can be identified by its unique half-moon appearance from above. It can only be accessed once a player has the City Hall Hideout key in their inventory, which is where multiple heavily armored enemies will be waiting to fight.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s Laptop can be found on the bottom floor of the building, on top of a filing cabinet among some computers and cubicles. The dead drop for this mission will be located across the street in a dumpster. Also note that you’ll need to deliver a screwdriver to the same dead drop, so during your travels, make sure to pick one up on the way.