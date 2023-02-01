Where to use the CH 7 Secure Records Room key in DMZ | CH 7 Secure Records Room loot location

Keys are one of the more valuable items you can obtain in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. Not only are they needed for various quests and faction missions, but they offer some terrific rewards if players know where they lead on Al Mazrah.

You’re likely to run into dozens of keys during your time in DMZ, so it might be overwhelming trying to figure out what to do with each one.

If you’re wondering about the CH 7 Secure Records Room key, then this guide will help you figure out exactly where it leads.

CH 7 Secure Records Room key location

For starters, you want to double-check and ensure you have the CH 7 Secure Records Room key in your inventory. If you stashed it in your key stash, you need to physically take it out when you’re in the main lobby and put it into your loot bag.

Once that’s done, you’ll want to head into a match of DMZ. In the match, you need to go to Al Mazrah City, which is the largest location on the map. Inside of the city, you’re looking for a specific building on the northern side of the location. We’ve provided a screenshot of the exact building you’re looking for below.

The building you’re looking for is the one with the arrow icon on it. | Provided by Activision

At this building, head inside the front door. You should be able to see the large CH 7 skyscraper in the distance when facing the door.

Open the door and straight ahead you’ll see another door with a white “X” on it. This is the CH 7 Secure Records Room, and you can use your key to enter.