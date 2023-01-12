Where to use the Ch 7 Editorial Department key in DMZ

The best loot is always worth the extra effort, and that goes doubly so in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode. In DMZ, players drop into Al Mazrah and try and exfil with as much as they can carry. But if they can’t get out safely, they lose it all.

Players can pick up basic weapons and armor plates from basic containers and enemy AI combatants, but the really good stuff is locked inside loot areas that require a key to enter. Keys can be acquired by defeating tougher enemy combatants, opening high-value chests, or completing contracts, and you can take a key with you when you exfil to save for another run.

If you’ve stumbled upon the Ch 7 Editorial Department loot key, then here’s where you’ll have to go.

Where is the Ch 7 Editorial Department loot location?

Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision

The Ch 7 Editorial Department is located in Al Mazrah City, which is located in the northeast portion of the Al Mazrah map. Specifically, it’s located in the northeastern portion of the city, on the east side of the river, in a tall building shaped roughly like a baseball diamond located next to a traffic circle.

Upon reaching the building, enter and find the elevator located inside the main lobby. Take the elevator to the top floor, and when you get there, the door to the Ch 7 Editorial Department will be on the opposite side of the room you’re in, marked with a white X on it.

Screengrab via Activision

You can also reach the room by using one of the ascender/descender ropes on the outside of the building to reach the roof. Open the roof stairs door and go down a couple of floors until you reach the news station, then find one of the several different doors to the Ch 7 Editorial Department.

Take the key to the door and use it to unlock it. Inside, you’ll find a random assortment of high-value loot, possibly including cash, armor, rare weapons, and more.