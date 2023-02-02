Where to use the Central Zaya Meeting Room key in DMZ

Keys are one of the main items you’ll be looking for when playing Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. Whether you need a key for a specific quest or you want the loot that lies behind a door, keys are one of the ways that players have remained interested in DMZ.

If you’re trying to use all of your keys before the upcoming Season Two wipe or you just got a new key and want to see where it leads, you’re in the right spot. Today, we’ll be covering how to use the Central Zaya Meeting Room key in DMZ. You can see exactly where you need to go to use the key in the guide below.

Central Zaya Meeting Room key location

Before you head into a match, ensure you have the Central Zaya Meeting Room key in your actual inventory and not in your key stash. If it’s in your stash, then you have to go in and move it to your loot bag before dropping into a match. Then, head into Al Mazrah and you can begin hunting down its location.

The exact location you’re looking for lies in the Zaya Observatory, as the key’s name suggests. More specifically, you want to head to the building that lies in between the two white doms in the center of the area.

The building is a rectangle and will be in the center of the Zaya Observatory.

Provided by Activision

Once you’re at the building, go through the front door. You will eventually find a door with a white “X” on it. That door leads to the Central Zaya Meeting Room, and you can use your key on the door to get inside and gather all of the loot that lies within.