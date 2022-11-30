In Call of Duty DMZ, players will come across various objects and items that can be used in multiple matches. Keys are one of these items, and you’ll need them to unlock restricted buildings. These buildings are found at different POIs, and players must have the key related to the structure to unlock it. While some of these locked buildings are massive with multiple floors like the US Embassy, others are smaller with only a couple of rooms to loot.

The Caretaker’s House is one of the restricted buildings you’ll find while exploring the southwestern region of the Al Mazrah map. This is a small building with several AI combatants patrolling the area. Players who have a key to the Caretaker’s House can visit this location to collect loot and other valuables from inside.

Here’s where to use the Caretaker’s House key in DMZ.

How to get inside the Caretaker’s House in Call of Duty DMZ?

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

The Caretakers House is located at the Al Samman Cemetery POI near the southwestern side of the Al Mazrah map. Check the tac-map and look for the D7 sector for this POI. This area looks distinct from others as players come across a graveyard, heavily guarded by AI combatants. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of the Caretaker’s House at Al Samman Cemetery.

If you have a key for the Caretaker’s House, equip it in the backpack from the loadout section before matchmaking. After spawning on the map, check the tac map and mark the location for your team. If your team spawns far from this area, then it’s best to take a vehicle. We recommend finding a helicopter as it’s the quickest way to travel around the massive Al Mazrah map.

Once you have reached the POI, move to a vantage point and start eliminating all AI combatants. Players will notice that additional reinforcements get called in, and it is ideal to clear the area first. These AI combatants have good weapons and throw grenades, which is why it’s best to eliminate them before unlocking the Caretaker’s House. Stand in front of the door at the Caretaker’s House and use the key to unlock it.

Inside the Caretaker’s House, you’ll find a few caches, some cash, and other valuable items. Players will also find a first-aid kit cabinet at the Caretaker’s House. You can find stims and self-revives in these medical cabinets, so make sure to check before leaving. After looting, leave the area and visit an extraction point to exfiltrate all the items.