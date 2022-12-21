Where to use the BC Toolbox key in DMZ

In Warzone DMZ, players can explore the Al Mazrah map, visiting different POIs to complete various contracts and faction missions. Some of the buildings, rooms, and toolboxes will be locked from the start of the game. Players need to find a corresponding key and use it at the specific location to unlock these closed areas.

Keys can be acquired through various methods and can be used in multiple matches. The B.C. Toolbox is a locked box in DMZ, and players need to find its key to unlock this small box.

To get keys quickly in DMZ, players can complete HVT contracts, visit different supply drops, and complete various faction missions. Keys can also be found in different loot caches found across the map.

Players get to keep up to 20 keys in their key inventory in DMZ. Make sure to equip the B.C. Toolbox key in the backpack before matchmaking for a game.

Here’s where to use the B.C. Toolbox key in DMZ.

How to find the B.C. Toolbox in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

The B.C Toolbox key is located at the Al Malik Airport POI. The toolbox is located inside the main terminus building at this POI, and players must navigate inside the complex to find this locked box. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location for the B.C. Toolbox. After spawning in the match, check the tactical map and head for Al Malik POI.

After entering the main building at the airport, players need to find the luggage bag entrance section. Players will notice a small entrance to the baggage room following along the luggage escalator. Enter this room and look to the right to find a small green locked toolbox. This is the B.C. Toolbox, and players must have its corresponding key to unlock it. The loot inside this toolbox isn’t much, but players can loot and sell the contents at a shop.

This Al Masik Airport location is crawling with AI combatants, and players might even come across enemy operators. We recommend purchasing several UAVs as it is the best strategy to infiltrate this area. Use the UAVs to discover enemy locations before rushing in with teammates to eliminate them. Inside the airport building there are several AI combatants with body armor and their weapons have multiple attachments. Use different equipment like the bomb drone and drill charge to take out these enemies from a distance.

The Al Masik Airport also has a chance of spawning a stronghold. Make sure to find a stronghold keycard to infiltrate the location. Players can capture the stronghold to get their respective loadouts quickly. After collecting all the loot from the B.C. Toolbox, players can head towards an extraction point to exfil from the map.

Alternatively, they can stay back and complete different contracts and faction missions before calling in the exfil helicopter in Warzone DMZ.