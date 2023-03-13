Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ introduced a new Faction, a new map in Ashika Island, and a plethora of other Faction missions. However, one other piece of content that often gets glossed over with the arrival of a new season is the batch of fresh keys. Keys are a main source of content in DMZ, as they are used to unlock locked doors and locations. Players need keys for certain Faction missions and to loot whatever content lies behind the lock.

One of the new keys added in DMZ Season 2 is the Architect’s Toolbox key, which takes random luck to find. Players can either loot dead AI soldiers or happen upon the key through a supply crate. Once they have it, though, there is little indication as to where to go to unlock what door the key goes to. We’re here to help players who have been looking for where to use the Architect’s Toolbox key in DMZ.

Using the Architect’s Toolbox key in DMZ

The Architect’s Toolbox key is found and used on the Al Mazrah map. While players might have thought the only fresh keys were on the new map of Ashika Island, Al Mazrah saw a sizable number of fresh keys as well with the arrival of Season 2.

To use the Architect’s Toolbox key, players will need to drop into a match on Al Mazrah and then head to just outside Al Mazrah City. North of Zarqwa Hydroelectric, there will be a Stronghold accompanied by some small buildings. One of those buildings is shaped like an “L,” and it’s where players will be able to use the Architect’s Toolbox key. You can see exactly which building to go to in the screenshot below.

The area you’re looking for is right near the Stronghold. | Provided by Activision

When you arrive at this location, you don’t want to stay above ground for too long. The Architect’s Toolbox is actually located right underneath this building in an underground cave system. The easiest way to get underground is to go into the L-shaped building. We can’t confirm whether or not this is always a Stronghold, but if it’s not one, you can simply open the door to the building. However, if it is an active Stronghold in your match, you will need a Stronghold key to enter.

Once you’re inside, there will be a ladder heading down near the back of the house. Climb down the ladder and upon turning around to face the ladder once you’ve descended, go to the left. Straight ahead will be a small, blue container, which is the Architect’s Toolbox. Use your key to open the toolbox by pressing the interact button.