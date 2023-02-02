Where to use the Al Bagra Fortress (ABF) Antiquities key in DMZ

Warzone 2 brought players to Al Mazrah, an all-new map where the Tarkov-style DMZ mode can be played. This massive expanse contains diverse biomes and countless points of interest where players can either search for loot in the form of current, weapons, or armor or look to engage with enemy players or squads.

Most of the map is available to players after spawning into the lobby, however, over 70 sections are restricted and require keys to access.

As players venture around Al Mazrah, they may notice keys can be found in usual loot locations or are dropped from hostile AI. Once a key is acquired, players can go to the corresponding location to unlock anything from a guarded stronghold to a simple duffle bag.

The Al Bagra Fortress is one such locked location in DMZ that requires a key. Given the name, this can be one of the more challenging locations to both access and loot. If you are trying to get into this location, this is what you need to do.

Where is the Al Bagra Fortress Antiquities in DMZ?

The Al Bagra Fortress is an isolated island located at the southernmost point in Al Mazrah. To reach this location, players will either need to take the bridge connecting the main continent to the island or swim the channel across.

The Al Bagra Fortress is a massive structure with multiple buildings and entrances, the cursor on the map below shows the location you should maneuver towards.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

This exact door can be identified by a large red door. Once this marker is spotted, enter to the door on the right and you should immediately be greeted by the locked door.

The door beside the Al Bagra Fortress Antiquities door is also a locked door and requires an Al Bagra Barracks key. If you have both keys, DMZ players can quickly loot both rooms and double the value of their trip down south.