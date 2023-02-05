Where to use the Al Bagra Barrack key in DMZ

In Call of Duty DMZ, players get to visit various POIs on the Al Mazrah map completing different contracts and faction missions. Most of the POIs have certain buildings, rooms, and areas locked from the start of the match, and these can be unlocked using specific keys. The Al Bagra Barrack is one of the locked locations, and players can unlock this room with its corresponding key to acquire the loot inside.

Keys in DMZ are unique and these can be found all around the map. Players can find different keys by completing faction missions, eliminating AI forces, completing HVT contracts, and finding them in loot caches and supply drops. Successfully extracting with these keys stores them in the key inventory. Players can select the specific key they need from the inventory, and equip it to their backpacks before matchmaking for a game. Every key in DMZ has three uses, meaning they can be used in multiple matches if players still have the item.

Here’s where to use the Al Bagra Barrack key in Call of Duty DMZ.

How to unlock the Al Bagra Barrack key in Call of Duty DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

The Al Bagra Barrack is located at the Al Bagra Fortress POI. Check the white circle on the map image above to see its exact location. The Al Bagra Fortress is not an easy location to survive at, as there are teams of AI forces patrolling the area. The AI combatants are armed with weapons that have different attachments, and they wear body armor. The best way to survive at this POI is to coordinate with teammates while engaging in fights with the bots.

Players can reach the Al Bagra Barrack room quickly by entering the fortress from the western side. Usually, there is a SAM site located on the western side of the fortress, and players can use the zip lines on this side to climb up to the top easily. Once on top, check the mini-map to see the marked area, and visit the location. Use the key to unlock the Al Bagra Barrack and collect the loot inside.

Screengrab via Activision

Inside the Al Bagra Barrack, there are a few loot caches from which players can get weapons, equipment, and cash. Players can use the cash to purchase different equipment and primary weapons from the Shop located at the Al Bagra Fortress POI. After collecting all the loot from inside the locked rooms, continue with other faction missions and contracts. Make sure to keep the Al Bagra Barrack key in your backpack before extracting to use this item in other matches.