Where to use the Airport Maintenance key in DMZ

With only a couple of weeks until Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, DMZ players might be frantically trying to get ahead of the upcoming wipe. While players won’t see progress fully wiped, they will see all of the keys they have disappear. So, in order to reap the rewards before then, players must find the locations for all of their current keys.

If you happen to have the Airport Maintenance key in your stash, then you’re in the right place. Today, we’ll be going over exactly where you need to go in order to use this key in DMZ.

Airport Maintenance key location

Before anything, you want to ensure you have the Airport Maintenance key in your actual inventory and not still in your stash. To get it out of the stash, head into your inventory menu in the lobby, go into the stash, and click on the Airport Maintenance key to put it in your loot bag.

Once this is done, hop into a game of DMZ on Al Mazrah. After you’ve spawned in, you will need to head to the southeast corner of the map and visit Al Malik Airport. Here, you want to go to the east side of the airport and look for the section of the airport that has three straight right-angle corners. You can view a screenshot of the location below.

Provided by Activision

You need to go to the middle corner of this location. Stay outside of the airport, go to the middle corner, and you will see a locked double door.

This is where you use the Airport Maintenance DMZ key. Just interact with the door with the key in your inventory, and you’ll be able to enter a new location in the airport.