Where to find the Zarqwa Hydroelectric Dead Drop in DMZ

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Dead Drops are valuable locations that allow players to store the loot and currency they have collected over the course of a lobby. While in their storage lockers, players are also able to convert currency into XP.

A select few of these Dead Drops are also tied into specific missions, such as the Al Bagra Fortress Dead Drop location and the ‘Train Tracks’ mission. With the Warzone season two’s arrival, tons of new missions across Al Mazrah and Ashika have been unlocked.

Whether you are looking to complete a mission or simply need to store your munitions, here is where you can find the Zarqwa Hydroelectric Dead Drop location in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where to find Zarqwa Hydroelectric Dead Drop in Warzone 2 DMZ

Season two of Warzone 2 brought tons of new points of interest to Al Mazrah, including various new Dead Drop locations. The Zarqwa Hydroelectric Dead Drop is found near the region of the map by the same name, located near the dead center of Al Mazrah.

Image via Activision Blizzard

Players should be wary of entering this zone as there are tons of hostile NPCs that will immediately engage players on sight. It is best if players enter this region already well-prepared for a skirmish.

To find the Dead Drop, players should make way to the nearby bridge. Beside the bridge connecting Zarqwa to Rohan Oil, there will be a marked dumpster with a white outline.

All Dead Drop locations are identified as large dumpsters tagged with graffiti. Players can confirm this as the Dead Drop location by approaching the dumpster, as an interactable prompt should soon appear.

From here, players can access the hideout and place any loot or items inside.