Where to find Sensitive Documents in DMZ

Warzone 2’s DMZ mode lets players run wild in Al Mazrah, Building 21, and Ashika Island. Gamers will likely encounter dozens of enemies scattered throughout multiple intricately designed locations and need to scavenge as much valuable loot as possible before their head gets blown clean off.

You’ll find keys, documents, and loot in almost every location you search. But, knowing where to get the specific thing you need is essential.

To get your hands on “Sensitive Documents” in DMZ, grab some friends, hop into a server, and gear up as much as possible. You’ll likely encounter AI combatants or other players in your travels, and you’ll want to be prepared.

How do I find Sensitive Documents in Warzone 2’s DMZ?

There are several locations where you can discover Sensitive Documents in DMZ. You’ll likely find some in your travels, but odds are they won’t be in your inventory at the right time.

A solid place to start is any police station in Al Mazrah. Since there are several locations throughout the map, you’ll likely find one as you burst down the jailhouse door. One particular police station is more likely to have them hidden in their cells.

Screengrab via Activision

Go to the very east side of Al Sharim Pass and find the police station. There is your best bet for finding these Sensitive Documents.

Safes are your best friend. Find a safe, and there’s a strong chance you’ll find Sensitive Documents. While enemies aren’t your friend, they do sport the occasional document that’ll assist you in your mission. So make sure you’re searching each enemy while traversing Al Mazrah.

It’s as simple as that, make sure you have some friends so you don’t die in the process. While they are easy to come across, it’s way too annoying having to go on the hunt again.