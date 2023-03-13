Where to find Radiation Blockers in DMZ

Radiation is one of the bigger threats in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. If players are exposed to any radiation, they will start seeing their health bar deplete little by little until they get out of it. In DMZ, there are only two ways to protect players from radiation, which are either the gas mark or Radiation Blockers.

A gas mask is always going to be preferred to protect yourself from radiation since this item can easily be taken on and off. But whether it be for a Faction mission or as an added layer of protection, players will also want to find Radiation Blockers. This is a health item that players can use to protect themselves from radiation for a limited time. While not as effective as a gas mask, the blockers are quite handy to have in case your gas mask breaks or you aren’t able to find one.

Unfortunately, Radiation Blockers are difficult to come by in DMZ since they are only located in select-few locations.

Finding Radiation Blockers in DMZ

The most common location to find Radiation Blockers is inside hospitals. There are six hospitals on the Al Mazrah map, all of them spread out across the different POIs. All of the hospitals on the map look the same, as each of them is an L-shaped building. You should be able to find a hospital or smaller medical center in all of the major POIs on Al Mazrah.

Aside from hospitals, you will also have better luck finding Radiation Blockers inside of medical tents. These tents are more frequently seen around Al Mazrah than hospitals, with locations such as Taraq, Al Mazrah City, and Rohan Oil all sporting multiple tents. The tents themselves are usually dark green in color and found in pairs of two right next to each other.

Related: Where to use the Architect’s Toolbox key in DMZ

If you don’t have any luck in either a hospital or a tent, you can always search random houses and buildings. If a Radiation Blocker will spawn anywhere in these locations, it will usually be in a first-aid kit or a medicine cabinet in a bathroom.