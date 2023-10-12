Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s beta has finally arrived for all platforms, giving players across console and PC the chance to try out the new CoD title ahead of its full launch next month.

When detailing plans for both weekends of the MW3 beta, Activision revealed when players could expect to play certain maps and modes. Weekend one added Kill Confirmed and Rust, and weekend two brought Highrise and Search and Destroy. And many players highlighted the SnD game mode specifically for when they were going to go hard online.

But when MW3’s beta went live again on Oct. 12, for the first time on PC and Xbox, Highrise was playable but SnD was nowhere to be found. The no-respawn mode has always been popular, so many players were left scratching their heads and wondering where it went.

No need to panic, CoD gamers. You will find the bomb and plant it soon enough, hopefully. But for now, here’s all we know about SnD in the MW3 beta.

Can you play Search and Destroy in MW3 beta?

Search, for the mode, then Destroy your controller when you can’t find it. Image via Activision

Weekend two of the MW3 beta will add Search and Destroy as a game mode, but it’s not available on day one of early access for PC and Xbox players. On Oct. 12, the playable modes are Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint, and Team Deathmatch.

This likely means that SnD will be added to the beta as part of the update when it becomes the open beta for all platforms, which begins on Oct. 14 at 12pm CT.

This follows suit with what MW3’s beta did in the first weekend on PlayStation. The first few days were closed beta access for pre-orders and codes, but when it went into open beta for all players, Sledgehammer added both the Rust map and Kill Confirmed game mode.

Players looking to enjoy some no-respawn SnD fun will likely have to wait until Saturday, Oct. 14 to try it out. But it’s always possible that it could be added any time before that, so just make sure to check the modes in the current playlist.

MW3 open beta countdown

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 1 : 2 2 : 2 9 : 1 5

The MW3 beta opens up for all players on all platforms on Oct. 14 at 12pm CT. Clear your Saturday schedule and get ready for some beta grind for the last time before MW3 multiplayer launches on Nov. 10.

About the author