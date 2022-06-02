When is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal?

Fans don’t have to wait much longer for the reveal of the much-desired Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

While the game won’t arrive for a few months, players looking for more details will get them during this summer’s big reveal. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which launched in 2019, is the franchise’s most successful game to date, according to Polygon, so Modern Warfare II has a lot of expectations riding on it.

Here’s when you can watch the MW2 reveal.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal date

A teaser trailer shared that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II‘s reveal date will be June 8, 2022, at 12pm CT. This puts it a single day ahead of the start of Summer Game Fest, one of the year’s biggest gaming events. The teaser trailer also revealed that Modern Warfare II‘s full release will be on Oct. 28, 2022. The trailer highlighted art of the upcoming game’s characters, some of whom are returning from Modern Warfare.

Another trailer was released ahead of the reveal to give fans an idea of what Modern Warfare II will look like. Interested fans can set notifications through YouTube so they’ll know exactly when the reveal video premieres. This trailer showcased a live-action teaser for Modern Warfare II alongside the tagline “The ultimate weapon is team,” but it cuts off right before the big battle reveal, leaving fans in suspense.

It seems as though players will also be able to access the game through Steam once again rather than through Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher. After the official Call of Duty Twitter account shared the date and time of the reveal, Steam retweeted the announcement with a single “eyes” emoji included, leading many to believe that Modern Warfare II will be available on Valve’s storefront. According to Dexerto, the last Call of Duty titles that were made available on Steam are 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII and Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Remastered.

Modern Warfare II‘s reveal is only a few days away, so fans luckily won’t have to wait long to see what Activision has in store for the next generation of Modern Warfare.