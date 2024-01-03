When is ranked play coming to Warzone? 

Get your trio ready for another year of Ranked Play action.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer fans will have an opportunity to jump back into ranked play in season one Reloaded, but Warzone players will have to wait a little longer.

Like other CoD titles, Treyarch took the helm for ranked play in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. The mode became an instant hit and laid the groundwork to venture into uncharted waters. Treyarch applied everything learned from MW2 ranked and applied it to a first-of-its-kind battle royale competitive experience.

It’s unclear if Warzone 3 Ranked Play will use the same format.

Warzone 2 ranked play launched in May 2023, using the same format as MW2 multiplayer. Players earned skill rating based on their overall placement in a match and from kills and assists. That skill rating contributed toward progressing through seven skill divisions, before ultimately earning a spot in the game’s top 250.

Each season resets your progress, and players earn rewards based on where they finished the previous season. Community members thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and are itching for it to return in Warzone 3.

Warzone 3 ranked play release window information

Ranked play on Warzone‘s latest map, Urzikstan, is set to launch in early 2024, as reported by CharlieIntel.

Meanwhile, ranked play will return to MW3 multiplayer in season one Reloaded, which we expect to go live on Jan.17.

This news shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the timeline lines up with MW2. Multiplayer ranked play launched in February 2023, and Warzone 2 ranked play went live in May 2023.

The devs have not confirmed when 2024 Warzone ranked play returns as of yet, but hopefully it comes sooner than what we saw from the previous game. Players likely won’t have to wait too long, however, so get ready to stack up and fight your way through the ranks.

We will provide an update when Treyarch shares more information on the upcoming project.