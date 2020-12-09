When is Call of Duty: Warzone getting a new map?

Call of Duty: Warzone was a smash hit game in 2020. But by this point, every player knows all of the ins and outs of Verdansk.

Thankfully, a new map is on the way as part of Warzone’s integration with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—and it’s a location that will be familiar to fans of CoD battle royale.

A new year of Warzone means you can expect all kinds of new content and a new map is just the tip of the iceberg. The new location could refresh the game in a huge way, so players have every right to be excited.

Here’s when you can play a new battle royale map in Call of Duty: Warzone.

When is Warzone getting a new map?

Call of Duty: Warzone’s new map, Rebirth Island, will release alongside season one of Black Ops Cold War on Dec. 16.

Target acquired. Drop imminent. pic.twitter.com/r7PCSQLx9m — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 9, 2020

Rebirth Island looks to be a remixed/remastered version of the Alcatraz map from Call of Duty: Blackout. It’s being added as part of Black Ops Cold War’s integration into Warzone, along with all of the new game’s weapons.

It’s possible that the new year of content could bring even more new maps to Warzone. Stay tuned for more information about possible new maps coming to the battle royale game.