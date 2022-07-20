When does the Titanium Trials event begin in Warzone?

A new limited-time mode is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone in the hot days of summer 2022, inspired by the Terminator. It’s called Titanium Trials and it’s not for the faint of heart.

Titanium Trials is basically a souped-up version of the popular Iron Trials LTM. In Titanium Trials, player health is upped to 300 HP and the Tempered perk will appear more frequently as ground loot “for more efficient armor repairs.”

Players will also spawn with a Self-Revive Kit and core health regeneration will take longer to restore, “making it a high-skill, high time-to-kill game mode,” according to Activision.

“Titanium Trials features a custom-built loot table to support the higher TTK gameplay, including exceedingly rare Redacted weapons that are a step more powerful than Loadout weapons,” Activision said. “There are also fewer overall resources in the map to reward Operators who act aggressively towards the opposition, with the cost of Loadouts beginning at a higher price point and decreasing through the duration of the match.”

Here’s when you can play the epic Titanium Trials limited-time mode in Warzone.

When is Titanium Trials in Warzone?

Titanium Trials will begin in Warzone on Aug. 11 and it will run for just two weeks only, ending on or around Aug. 25. Once the mode is gone, it likely won’t be returning for a long time, if at all.

The Terminator-themed LTM will feature eight challenges that will “test your skills” in the mode, according to Activision, with rewards including 2XP tokens, the “Titanium Chrome” weapon camo, a battle pass tier skip, and four themed calling cards.

The ultimate reward for those who finish all eight challenges is the “Liquid Metal” weapon camo. There are also hidden rewards for “the most dedicated” players, the company teased, so the Easter egg hunt will begin soon as well.