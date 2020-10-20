When does Call of Duty’s Haunting of Verdansk event end?

Call of Duty’s Halloween-themed event, The Haunting of Verdansk, started today for both Warzone and Modern Warfare. And if you’re looking to take full advantage of the new content, you only have a limited time.

With homages to Texas Chainsaw Massacre and SAW, the new event will have a unique battle royale mode available in Verdansk called Zombie Royale.

Even though there’s a ton of new content to bite into, there isn’t a ton of time to digest it all. Despite the fact that the event just started today, it all comes to an end on Nov. 3, shortly after the Halloween weekend.

The new patch was announced by Activision with a genuinely terrifying trailer and the event promises tons of Halloween-themed content, like Operators for Leatherface and Billy the Puppet.

Meanwhile, there’s a new bundle dedicated to “an infamous Verdansk urban legend that defines the regional Halloween folklore” that goes by the name of Dr. Karlov.

Modern Warfare’s multiplayer modes are also getting jack-o’-latern and scarecrow cosmetic changes as well as skulls to replace dog tags in Kill Confirmed.

There’s a lot of content to check out, so hopping in right away is probably your best bet. You only have 14 days to get in on as much of the action as possible before the event ends on Tuesday, Nov. 3.