When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) release?

Infinity Ward has officially announced that the 2022 Call of Duty title is Modern Warfare 2 and is likely a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty. While this is exciting news for veteran CoD fans who were around for the original Modern Warfare 2, there is still little information about the game and when it will be available.

Infinity Ward hasn’t officially revealed the release date for Modern Warfare 2 yet, but we can use previous release dates to make an educated guess. The last three Call of Duty titles were released in late October or early November. Modern Warfare 2019 was released on Oct. 25, while Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard were released in November. But Black Ops 4 was released on Oct. 12, 2018, significantly earlier than other recent titles. For now, CoD fans should expect the upcoming title to be released this fall.

Modern Warfare 2 will likely continue the revamped Modern Warfare story introduced in 2019. Fans will probably see iconic characters like Soap MacTavish and Captain Price back in action, and familiar multiplayer maps might make a welcomed return. Leaks have hinted at the upcoming title being focused on cartels in Central America, so players might be venturing into an intense and exciting new story. Many longtime CoD players likely hope the new game can live up to the name of its predecessor.

Fans can expect to see Modern Warfare 2 at some point in October or November 2022. Infinity Ward will likely reveal the release date soon.

This article will be updated when a release date for Modern Warfare 2 is confirmed.