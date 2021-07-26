The summer of 2021 is in full swing and will soon be winding to a close, meaning that autumn isn’t far away.

Autumn means many things—it will get cooler outside, the leaves will change color, and the NFL will be returning. And for the last 15 years, autumn also means a new Call of Duty title is on the way. It’s been confirmed that Sledgehammer Games is working on a new title for the holiday season of 2021.

The next Call of Duty title is heavily rumored to be titled, or at least codenamed, Call of Duty: Vanguard. Rumors and alleged leaks suggest that the game, developed by Sledgehammer, will be placed during World War II once again.

If that’s true, it’d be Sledgehammer’s second straight WWII title. In 2017, the company released Call of Duty: WWII after its very, very different Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare in 2014. It’d be a big change of pace from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War.

A new CoD title releases every year like clockwork with the bulk of Activision’s studios working on the franchise, whether it be yearly titles or the ongoing updates to the successful battle royale that is Call of Duty: Warzone.

When does Call of Duty 2021 release?

There’s no official release date, title, or details confirmed for 2021’s CoD game just yet. It’s expected that Activision will use Warzone to help reveal the game, which is how the company unveiled Black Ops Cold War in 2020.

Safe odds predict that an in-game event in Warzone sometime in August will help reveal the new CoD game. Beyond that, the release date for 2021’s CoD game will likely fall in either October or November of 2021. Official details will be coming within the next few weeks or months.

Stay tuned for an official announcement soon.