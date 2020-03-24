What time does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update 1.18 go live?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans will have to learn one important lesson today—patience is a virtue.

Update 1.18 is expected to release tonight, a bit later than patches typically launch. But the generous update will offer new purchasable cosmetics and a six-vs-six map to keep players busy. Warzone will also get four new weapons added to the loot pool.

Image via Infinity Ward

What time does Update 1.18 go live?

Modern Warfare’s new update will go live at 1am CT on March 25, according to Activision’s blog post from yesterday. Though it’s a more unorthodox hour than usual, Infinity Ward likely doesn’t want to disrupt the servers during the day when the majority of its player base would be on.

What can we expect from the new update?

A new Operator, Talon, will be added to the game in this update. The character will also come with a sinister canine named Indiana. The dog will appear in Talon’s execution for a ferocious finisher. The Talon Operator Bundle will come with two legendary blueprints and two tier skips.

Aside from Talon, a new map joins the fray. Khandor Hideout is a “medium-sized map in Syrkistan [that] supports six-vs-six play,” according to Activision. There will be long sightlines and interior spaces to allow for a variety of firefights. And a large centrally located warehouse should make fraggers happy.

Infinity Ward didn’t forget about its new battle royale mode, Warzone. Four new weapons will be added to the Warzone loot pool, including the 725 shotgun, MK2 Carbine marksman rifle, .50 GS handgun, and EBR-14 marksman rifle. The guns will be available as random world loot drops in Common and Uncommon rarities.