What systems can Call of Duty: Vanguard be played on?

Here's what you can play the new CoD on.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has officially been revealed and it’s coming very soon.

The newest CoD title will be released on Nov. 5, marking another exciting year of CoD content, including multiple seasons that expand the game with awesome new stuff. World War II is the setting for this game, but you’ll need some specific systems to play it.

Rise On Every Front. #Vanguard arrives on November 5th.



Aug. 19, 2021 was a big day for Call of Duty. The playable “Battle of Verdansk” event in Warzone helped reveal the Vanguard trailer and then Activision spilled the beans on all of the details for the game, including what platforms it will be playable on.

“The award-winning Sledgehammer Games is leading development on Call of Duty: Vanguard,” Activision said in its press release. “It is scheduled for a worldwide release on Friday, Nov. 5, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Battle.net.”

There was some speculation about whether CoD would release on previous gen platforms. It appears, for now, that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players are in the clear and will still be able to play the game on their consoles. This decision makes sense, especially considering the scarcity of the newer consoles. Sorry, Nintendo Switch players.

Vanguard will release on the following platforms on Nov. 5, 2021:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X and S

Battle.net on PC

It’s possible that it could come to other platforms eventually, but for now, these are what you’ll need to experience Vanguard.