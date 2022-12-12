Move over Rocket League, Call of Duty just hopped on the pitch and brought its own ball.

Warzone 2 has a new limited-time mode called “Warzone Cup” and it’s looking to take on one of the biggest games on the market.

New game modes come out to add some variety to the title every once and a while, and reminiscent of games like Halo 3, there’s a wacky new mode where players can play an almost entirely different game.

Warzone 2 has spiced up its LTM catalog, adding something that might stick around for a while, if it does well. It might be enough to knock the big dog off the top, or could at least make Rocket League sweat.

What is the “Warzone Cup” game mode in Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

This particular limited-time game mode sees players riding ATVs and harnessing their Rocket League skills to score goals. Clearly, the world cup is an inspiration for this, so fans can get a kick out of ATV goals for the time being.

Users will be thrown into two teams of three and battle it out on the Al Easima Field. They’ll be given a pulse ability attached to their ATVs, which will make it easier to hit the crossbar.

The matches last five minutes, with the highest goal scorer winning at the end. Players will also be able to pick up “Shock Sticks” that can boost your ATVs in a particular direction. It can also be used against enemy ATVs.

There are no guns in this particular Warzone 2 game mode so you’ll have to keep your finger off that trigger for at least five minutes in your Warzone Cup battles!