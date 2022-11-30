What is the Token Bank in Modern Warfare 2?

The Battle Pass system in Season 01 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 is unlike any other Battle Pass we’ve seen before in the franchise. In the past, a new season would introduce a new Battle Pass that had 100 tiers of content on it. Players would start at tier one and then work their way to tier 100. They would advance a tier by playing the game or acquiring tier skips, which let them bypass tiers.

In MW2 and Warzone 2, that system has been scrapped. Instead, players can pick and choose what content they unlock first. The Battle Pass is now split up into 20 different sectors, each with five pieces of content. Players unlock those sectors and content with Battle Pass Tokens, which are earned through playtime or bought with COD Points. An underrated part of this new Battle Pass system is the Token Bank, however, which is not thoroughly explained in MW2.

The Token Bank in MW2, explained

Essentially, the Token Bank is exactly what it sounds like; it’s the place where all of your unused Battle Pass Tokens go. As you acquire more and more Battle Pass Tokens, you can either spend them right away or choose to wait and spend them all at once. Whatever you decide to do, the tokens go into the Token Bank after you earn them. Your Battle Pass Tokens are also shared across MW2 and Warzone 2, though, so it doesn’t matter which game you play.

The Token Bank can be seen in MW2 if you go to the Battle Pass tab and then took in the bottom right corner of the screen. Here, you will be able to see how many Battle Pass Tokens you currently have. This is visible in the gold hexagon in this corner of the screen, which is the Token Bank itself.

The Token Bank is located in the bottom right of the Battle Pass Screen, marked by the gold hexagon. | Provided by Activision

After you complete a season’s Battle Pass in MW2, your Token Bank will close. You will no longer be able to earn Battle Pass Tokens after you unlock every piece of content in the current season’s Battle Pass. This will be evident with the Token Bank showing no number.

Once this happens, you’ll have to wait until the next season to start filling up your Token Bank again. You will not earn any additional tokens no matter how much playtime you accrue in the current season.