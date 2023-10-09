What is the MW3 beta level cap?

So, you’ve decided to hop in the MW3 beta. In typical Call of Duty games, the more you level up, the more guns, attachments, perks, and other goodies you unlock for your loadouts. Since having the optimal attachments on the optimal gun leads to optimal play, it’s important for players to level up quickly.

What is the level cap in the MW3 beta?

However, in the MW3 beta, the level cap is set at 20 for the first weekend. Once you hit level 4 in the MW3 beta, you’ll unlock custom classes. Here’s everything you unlock at each level during the beta.

What are the level unlocks in the MW3 beta?

Unlocks for Levels 1–3: Premade Loadouts, Demolitionist, Combat Controller, Rusher

Premade Loadouts : “The first three levels include three premade Loadouts designed for wildly different playstyles.”

: “The first three levels include three premade Loadouts designed for wildly different playstyles.” Demolitionist : “A Loadout focused on explosives and survivability.”

: “A Loadout focused on explosives and survivability.” Combat Controller : “A close-range, fully silenced Loadout emphasizing stealth and counterintelligence.”

: “A close-range, fully silenced Loadout emphasizing stealth and counterintelligence.” Rusher: “A mobile Loadout for point-taking and flanking.”

Level 4: Custom Loadouts, New Launcher and Perk

Custom Loadouts: “Player-customized Loadouts that allow you to select Weapons, Equipment, and Perks.”

“Player-customized Loadouts that allow you to select Weapons, Equipment, and Perks.” PILA: “Portable infrared surface-to-air missile with a free-fire option. Self-propelled missiles have a higher speed and moderate explosive yield.”

“Portable infrared surface-to-air missile with a free-fire option. Self-propelled missiles have a higher speed and moderate explosive yield.” Infantry Vest: “Increases Tactical Sprint duration and reduces its refresh time. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Running Sneakers, gain the effects of Lightweight Boots instead.”

Level 5: New Killstreak

Guardian-SC: “A beam-shaped, nonlethal, area-denial weapon. Enemies entering the beam endure similar effects to a stun grenade, such as reduced movement speed, blurred vision, and removed UI.”

Level 6: New Field Upgrade

Comms Scrambler: “Disables communication with intel within its radius. Enemies will not be able to activate Killstreaks. Enemy UAV and intel systems will not detect you and your teammates. Location of the scrambler is visible in the enemy minimap.”

Level 7: New LMG

DG-58 LSW: “A lightweight squad weapon for controlling zones and laying down suppressive 5.8 x 42 mm fire.”

Level 8: New Lethal Equipment

Claymore: “Proximity-activated explosive mine.”

Level 9: New Killstreak

Remote Turret: “Automated turret that scans for nearby enemies and fires incendiary-based rounds. The Operator can also take manual control of the turret.”

Level 10: New Perks

“Vests are new to all players of the Call of Duty franchise, changing your Loadout in meaningful ways, including changing the type and number of gear slots available to you.”

Engineer Vest: “Spot enemy Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights them for your team. Faster Field Upgrade recharge.”

“Spot enemy Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights them for your team. Faster Field Upgrade recharge.” Tac Mask: “Reduces strength of enemy flash, stun, and gas grenades. Immunity to shock, EMP, and Snapshot Grenades.”

Level 11: New Perk

Mission Control Comlink: “Reduce Killstreak cost by one kill. Reduce Scorestreak cost by 125.”

Level 12: New Assault Rifle

MTZ-556: “Boasting an exceptional fire rate for a 5.56 weapon, this closer-quarters Assault Rifle excels at close and midrange.”

Level 13: New Tactical Equipment

Battle Rage: “Experimental stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush. Tactical Equipment is resisted and Tactical Sprint is constantly refreshed.”

Level 15: New Perk

Ordnance Gloves: “Throw Equipment farther. Reset fuse timer on thrown back grenades.”

Level 16: New Tactical Equipment

Smoke Grenade: “Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision and automated targeting systems.”

Level 17: New Battle Rifle

BAS-B: “A highly controllable and powerful Battle Rifle chambered in .277 Fury, designed for all-round reliability and performance.”

Level 18: New Tactical Equipment

Scatter Mine: “Throw a field of mines across a wide area that detonate when enemies come within range.”

Level 19: New Perk

Climbing Boots: “Increased climbing and mantling speed. Reduces fall damage.”

Level 20: New Perk

Gunner Vest: “Deploy with max ammo. Improved reload speed. If equipped with Mag Holster, gain the effects of Mission Comlink.”

