What is the max lobby size in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 had landed on consoles, with players all around the world gearing up to take each other on. There are countless players flooding the servers, with weapons, armor, and money to grab as you sprint around the map. But every time you enter a house, it’s already been looted, and there’s usually someone in there waiting to kill you.

Occasionally you’ll get lucky and find a completely empty area for you to loot in, and make it halfway across the new Warzone 2 map, just to get sniped.

Players should know their odds as they drop into a warzone, and if you’re looking at the numbers, they’re not crash hot. The original Warzone title had 150 players hiding around the map, picking up loot drops, and driving over you with their cars.

But does Warzone 2 have the same amount?

How many players does Warzone 2 have on a server?

Warzone 2 is, of course, an improvement on its predecessor in so many ways. However, if you’ve got the right ingredients, why change the recipe?

This battle royale experience in Season 01, has a max of 150 players in a server at one time. There is a chance the Call of Duty developers could throw more in to spice up the gameplay and crash players’ PCs.

You’ll have to look out for 149 other players as you crawl out in the open and drive recklessly into buildings in your search for passable loot.

Make sure you’re checking the score up the top of the screen, it’ll show you how many players are still alive on your server.

Best of luck—you’ll need it to take on more than a squared dozen of other players.