What is the Gulag Entry Kit in MW2?

Modern Warfare 2 players know that during their various battles on the sands of Al Mazrah, it’s more than likely you’ll end up in the Gulag having to earn redeployment during at least one of your Warzone matches. The only catch is you can only be sent to the Gulag once, and if you die again, your teammates must buy you back from a station.

In Season Three Reloaded, however, players have a way to buy a second visit with the Gulag Entry Kit.

With this kit, players who have already expended their one Gulag trip can hold onto this ticket for yet another chance to earn redeployment onto the battlefield if they die on their second run at life.

How to use the Gulag Entry Kit

Image via Activision

In Warzone, players with Gulag Entry Kits can give themselves a second chance at earning their freedom. While they have this item in inventory, players who have already expended their first free Gulag trip will be sent back to earn their redeployment again.

With the Gulag Entry Kit, players don’t need to rely on their teammates to buy them back, especially if they don’t have a revive pistol or self-revive handy to pick them up. Instead, players can continuously acquire Gulag Entry Kits to avoid becoming a spectator for their friends.

Related: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded brings new automatic hand cannon people should be excited about

If the Gulag closes and a player has a Gulag Entry Kit in their inventory, they will be compensated with some cash to spend so that they aren’t sitting there empty-handed.