What is the Golden Throne Calling Card and how to unlock it in MW3

After unlocking every important weapon, killstreak, equipment item, and aftermarket part, there are a few loose ends to still take care of in Modern Warfare 3 Armory Unlocks, like the Golden Throne Calling Card

MW3 dramatically changed the unlock process. Instead of earning everything after reaching the maximum base level, starting at level 25, Armory Unlocks challenge players to complete objectives and win matches to acquire points that are used on new items.

For example, it takes three points to unlock a Semtex Grenade. Armory Unlocks divided community members, as some argued it takes too long to unlock essential items, while others like that there is a challenge keeping them engaged for longer, and players have more of an incentive to play the objective and win matches. As of season two there are well over 80 Armory Unlocks to complete, but some items take much longer to unlock than others.

How to get the Golden Throne Calling Card in MW3

The Golden Throne Calling Card is an Armory Unlock that requires 50 points to complete. As previously mentioned, one point equates to a match win or a daily challenge completed. Obviously, this will take some time to complete, so if you’re really wanting to go for this Calling Card, it’s best to dive into some fast-paced matches and pay attention to your daily challenges so you can start racking up points.

The Golden Throne Calling Card is only the tip of the iceberg for lengthy unlocks. It takes 60 points to unlock the Full Caliber Emblem and 90 points for the Winner Calling Card.

Players shouldn't worry about this Armory Unlock until they unlock everything else. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We don’t recommend taking on the Golden Throne challenge or any other high-point item until players unlock every other Armory Unlock item.

Fastest way to complete Armory Unlocks in MW3

In multiplayer, winning one match or completing a daily challenge awards one Armory Unlock point; meanwhile, Modern Warfare Zombies takes three contracts or a daily challenge. Warzone also has daily challenges, but the ability to earn points from “playing and surviving” is better than any other unlock method.

The devs never confirm how many points are earned, but one Warzone player claimed they earned 23 points from one round.

Warzone challenges are always the best way to go for completing Armory Unlocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All challenges are tracked under the challenges tab on the main menu in Warzone and MW3. The daily challenges update every 24 hours, but players can complete other methods as often as they want to farm points. Even if you aren’t the most skilled battle royale player, it should only take a few Warzone rounds to get every Armory Unlock token you need.