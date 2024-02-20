Category:
What is the Golden Throne Calling Card and how to unlock it in MW3

The Calling Card is one of the last challenges to complete in Armory Unlocks.
Published: Feb 20, 2024 05:21 pm
Stash House MW3
Image via Activision

After unlocking every important weapon, killstreak, equipment item, and aftermarket part, there are a few loose ends to still take care of in Modern Warfare 3 Armory Unlocks, like the Golden Throne Calling Card

MW3 dramatically changed the unlock process. Instead of earning everything after reaching the maximum base level, starting at level 25, Armory Unlocks challenge players to complete objectives and win matches to acquire points that are used on new items.

For example, it takes three points to unlock a Semtex Grenade. Armory Unlocks divided community members, as some argued it takes too long to unlock essential items, while others like that there is a challenge keeping them engaged for longer, and players have more of an incentive to play the objective and win matches. As of season two there are well over 80 Armory Unlocks to complete, but some items take much longer to unlock than others.

How to get the Golden Throne Calling Card in MW3

The Golden Throne Calling Card is an Armory Unlock that requires 50 points to complete. As previously mentioned, one point equates to a match win or a daily challenge completed. Obviously, this will take some time to complete, so if you’re really wanting to go for this Calling Card, it’s best to dive into some fast-paced matches and pay attention to your daily challenges so you can start racking up points.

The Golden Throne Calling Card is only the tip of the iceberg for lengthy unlocks. It takes 60 points to unlock the Full Caliber Emblem and 90 points for the Winner Calling Card.

Golden Throne MW3
Players shouldn’t worry about this Armory Unlock until they unlock everything else. Screenshot by Dot Esports
We don’t recommend taking on the Golden Throne challenge or any other high-point item until players unlock every other Armory Unlock item.

Fastest way to complete Armory Unlocks in MW3

In multiplayer, winning one match or completing a daily challenge awards one Armory Unlock point; meanwhile, Modern Warfare Zombies takes three contracts or a daily challenge. Warzone also has daily challenges, but the ability to earn points from “playing and surviving” is better than any other unlock method.

The devs never confirm how many points are earned, but one Warzone player claimed they earned 23 points from one round.

Challenges MW3
Warzone challenges are always the best way to go for completing Armory Unlocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports
All challenges are tracked under the challenges tab on the main menu in Warzone and MW3. The daily challenges update every 24 hours, but players can complete other methods as often as they want to farm points. Even if you aren’t the most skilled battle royale player, it should only take a few Warzone rounds to get every Armory Unlock token you need.

What is the Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack in MW3?
Afghan MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
What is the Decomp Bombs Equipment Pack in MW3?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 19, 2024
How to check Warzone Trello board
Warzone deployment
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to check Warzone Trello board
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 19, 2024
How to do a finishing move in MW3
Player firing gun in cod mw3
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to do a finishing move in MW3
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra and others Feb 19, 2024
Warzone cheaters wreak havoc on Ranked Resurgence with fully-automatic grenade launcher
Warzone Ranked Play
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone cheaters wreak havoc on Ranked Resurgence with fully-automatic grenade launcher
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 19, 2024
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 19, 2024
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.