What is ‘Script Bundle Not Defined’ in MW3? Explained

Error codes on a big Call of Duty day are nothing new, but new errors sometimes are, like the “Script Bundle Not Defined” error in MW3.

Sometimes, the errors are bad enough to ruin the experience or make the game unplayable. Other times, the errors are just annoying and may confuse you but not detract from the gameplay experience. We prefer these kinds of bugs to the ones that take down the servers or ruin your CoD account.

Players looking to hop online for some games of CoD multiplayer may be met with this weird lingo and wonder what’s going on. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like too big of a deal, and we’ve got you covered on what it means and how to fix it.

Here’s everything we know about the “Script Bundle Not Defined” error in MW3.

“Script Bundle Not Defined” in MW3, explained

The heck is this? Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Script Bundle Not Defined” is some kind of error in MW3, but it’s merely a cosmetic one. There may be other issues with the game, but seeing “Script Bundle Not Defined” should not change your experience.

For example, on launch day of MW3’s season one, the “Meat 24/7” playlist was instead displaying “Script Bundle Not Defined.” The playlist and map and all of its modes were still playable just fine, but the label for the playlist was displaying incorrectly.

So if “Script Bundle Not Defined” shows up for you, don’t worry too much. It’s likely something that can be fixed with a playlist update and isn’t anything to be scared about.

How to fix “Script Bundle Not Defined” in MW3

You can try to reset your game, console, or PC to see if it gets rid of the error. But since it’s not really a problem other than a weird name for a playlist, there’s no urgency to get rid of it. A playlist update for MW3 will likely fix the issue eventually.

You can also search MW3 on social media like Twitter/X and Facebook to see if others are having the same issue. The most likely scenario is that it’s a widespread, silly bug that will be fixed in due time, so continue to play the game as normal and there should be no further issues in a short while.

Don’t worry about your script bundles not being defined, gamers. Get out there and have some fun in CoD.