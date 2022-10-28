What is Ground War in Modern Warfare 2? | Ground war game modes, explained

The more the merrier as they say, and the same can be said for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 after its worldwide Oct. 28 release. Obviously the main focal point of any new CoD release is its multiplayer, and the multiplayer is driven by its traditional core six-vs-six gameplay.

But over the past few years, the various CoD developers have made a point to start making bigger battlegrounds, and that big style of map known officially as Battle Map has returned for the MW2 release. Battle Maps are massive combat settings that can support up to two teams of 32 players each, and they can also support the two types of Ground War matches you can play in MW2.

What is Ground War?

Image via Activision

Ground War can be best described as a super-sized version of Domination, but instead of two teams of six fighting for control over three control points, it’s two teams of up to 32 players fighting over five control points. The first team to earn 250 points will be declared the winner.

For those playing Ground War instead of the core six-vs-six gameplay, you’ll have to take on a bit of a different playstyle to win, more along the lines of Battlefield than traditional CoD. You can make use of vehicles that are scattered around the map, and you’ll consistently need to be scouting rooflines to look for sniper players. Make use of tactical equipment like trip mines to defend sites, since you’ll have plenty of enemy players heading toward you.

What is Ground War: Invasion?

Image via Activision

Ground War: Invasion, which is also just called Invasion, is a different version of Ground War that pits a mix of real players and AI against each other. The AI range from basic grunts to armored soldiers, and players can pick up various killstreaks from around the map to help them win the fight.

Players will earn points by eliminating enemy players and AI, rather than by capturing points.