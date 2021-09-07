What is blindfire in Call of Duty Vanguard?

Activision is adding “blindfire” to Call of Duty for the first time with the release of Vanguard this fall, introducing a safer way for players to fight around corners and crates.

Blindfire is an option for shooting in situations when you want to take cover around a corner or behind an object.

While blindfiring, you will be more protected than you would while doing a normal mounted shot, but your vision will be inhibited.

But you are still able to see enough that you can decide when you’d like to swap from your spray-and-pray tactics to a normal mounted positioning.

In a video released by Call of Duty today, developers for the game referred to it as the “hipfire of mount,” and explained some of the details of the new feature.