What is a Magnification Scope in MW3?

It's more complicated than it looks.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 11:42 am
Players fire weapons at each other on Rust, a desert-like map in Call of Duty.
Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 quests and challenges come with their explanations. These descriptions can sometimes be confusing, and the Magnification Scope has been raising quite a few questions.

There are some terms that we’ve all grown used to as CoD players. A scope simply refers to all kinds of scope in the game, and when I first saw the Magnification Scope requirement, it caught me off guard. The word magnification before “scope” made me think I could have needed a specific type of scope, adding an element of mystery to my BAS-B camo challenge.

How to get kills with a magnification scope in MW3

Longbow in MW3
Being less specific would probably better for this scope challenge. Image via Activision

All optic attachments in MW3 count as Magnification Scopes. Red Dot, Holographic, and the ACOG Scope all qualify as Magnification Scopes, meaning you can attach them to your weapon to complete this quest.

Equip an optic attachment to your preferred weapon and head to MW3 multiplayer. In some instances, players have encountered bugs preventing them from progressing through challenges requiring magnification scopes. If that’s the case for you, use the Cronen Mini Pro attachment and try again.

How to get kills with an extreme magnification scope in MW3

Use FTAC Locus SP or an 8x optic scope to get kills with an extreme magnification scope. The word extreme makes all the difference here, as it pushes attachments like Red Dot and Holographic out of the equation.

If I need to get extreme magnification scope kills, I pair the attachments with the best sniper rifles. To simplify the process, you can focus on completing this challenge in maps that favor snipers like Afghan and Highrise. You should find lots of opportunities to easily snipe enemies in these maps and rack up your quest count in no time.

