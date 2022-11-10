Getting the best skins has never been so easy.

Warzone 2 is close at hand, and players have been gearing up. Fans of Call of Duty have been practicing on Modern Warfare 2, and they’re ready to shield up and take first place.

With a new title, comes new features. The newest installment in the CoD franchise, Modern Warfare 2, came out swinging with new features spanning almost all elements of the game.

Beloved weapons are back alongside new characters and maps, with old features sticking around as they’ve proven themselves to be worthy editions to the FPS.

There are new ways to navigate the battle pass, making it easier to choose what weapons you earn through all your hard work. The new battle token skip feature will be implemented in the upcoming Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.

What are Battle Token Tier Skips in MW2 and Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

The battle token skips are a newer feature in the series and are used to mix up your progression through the battle pass. It’ll unlock adjacent sections or continue your progress in an already unlocked section.

This provides players with the freedom to dodge all the aspects of the battle pass they’re not interested in.

You decide what to conquer first in the all-new Battle Pass multi-sector map.



🪙 Unlock items using earned Battle Token Tier Skips

💥 Use these tokens to unlock specific items within the Battle Pass at your own pace



More intel on the #CODBlog 👉 https://t.co/hNPOs3sWAy pic.twitter.com/8Mcbuj2acV — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 9, 2022

How to earn Battle Token Tier Skips

You can choose what Operator skin you’d prefer to target and decide the way you want to progress.

There is no confirmed way to gather tier skips in the later versions of Call of Duty. The previous iterations of the battle pass tier skills occurred whenever players reached a certain level. Once reaching a certain level, players were rewarded with tier skips.

But, with the new multi-layered version of the battle pass, there’s a chance they could work in a similar way.

The battle pass costs 1,000 COD points and provides players with tier upon tier of skins for them to customize their weapons and Operators as they see fit.

So when you finally get your hands on Warzone 2, make the best path for the skins you want to unlock. You can also do this with the first season of the battle pass in Modern Warfare 2.

Prepare yourselves; there are countless skins to be unlocked.