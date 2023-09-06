Warzone’s latest update nerfed 2 of its most-used meta weapons 

Time to head back into the gunsmith.

A new patch is live in Call of Duty: Warzone, aimed at shaking up the game’s meta in season five a few weeks ahead of the launch of season six’s balancing update.

While today’s patch mainly focused on fixing bugs, two Warzone guns were also targeted for some nerfs, thanks in large part to their popularity in loadouts across the game.

The weapon changes are specific to Warzone, so Modern Warfare 2 fans won’t feel the effects. But the changes to the Cronen Squall battle rifle and RPK light machine gun should have an impact on the Warzone meta.

Warzone patch notes – Sept. 6 update

For the ever-popular Cronen Squall, changes include decreases to its close damage, neck damage multiplier, and upper torso damage multiplier. It’s been a top pick for BR players ever since it was released in season three.

The RPK, meanwhile, has been at the top of the LMG meta since Warzone 2.0 launched last year. It’s climbed and fallen in the meta since then, but its place in loadouts may be changing now thanks to a ton of nerfs.

The popular LMG received decreases to its close damage, head damage multiplier, and limb damage multiplier, but increases to its close damage range and head damage multiplier, so it will reward precision now instead of just being a catch-all for melting enemies.

The patch from today, Sept. 6, also included a fix to an issue that was preventing players from unlocking the Akimbo attachment for the 9mm Daemon, Season Five Reloaded’s new pistol.

The full patch notes from today’s update can be found on CoD’s website.

