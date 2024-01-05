Warzone streamer pulls off incredible flying squad wipe play that action movies could only hope to emulate

Every once in a while, a Warzone clip begins to circulate that shows off just how intense the game can be when it comes to emulating big-budget Hollywood action movies.

This latest clip from a Call of Duty streamer is so awesome that we wouldn’t be surprised to see Michael Bay attempt to insert a stunt like this into his next action film, and to be honest, we wouldn’t really blame him for it.

A truly unique squad wipe. Image via Activision

The streamer in question is named Lethal, and their following is modest thus far, but this clip is so good it has the potential to go viral and bring some new eyes to their stream in no time.

In the play, as shown in the video posted on X (formerly Twitter) below, Lethal and his teammates were dealing with a squad currently flying above the map in a Heavy Chopper. The clip picks up mid-engagement but shows Lethal redeploying and parachuting.

Lethal then flies to another redeploy balloon to launch themselves into the air once more, and launch themself at the Heavy Chopper. With no room to spare, they grab onto the edge of the chopper’s open doorway and climb in.

The squad attempts to fight back, but not before Lethal can mow down all three enemies with their RAM-7, immediately realizing how awesome the play was. And those on X who saw the clip agreed in earnest.

“This needs to go viral,” fellow streamer ShadedStep said. “Wtf did I just watch man?”

The clip immediately began to make the rounds in the CoD community, and has garnered over one million views on X in less than 24 hours, with many more expected to come once the clip continues to circulate. And every one of them is well-deserved for the creativity and execution alone.